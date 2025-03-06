Shetland pony brings joy to Cloverleaf care home in Lincoln

Residents of Cloverleaf Care Home, located on Long Leys Road in Lincoln, recently experienced a day of pure joy and connection thanks to an extraordinary visit from a miniature Shetland pony.

This unique event, part of the Drop Dead Generous initiative, brought smiles, laughter, and fond memories to the care home’s residents and staff alike.

The visit was organised by Bailey Greetham-Clark, founder of BeGreatFitness, in collaboration with Rainbow Dreaming CIC, a community interest company that specialises in animal therapy. The pint-sized pony made its way through Cloverleaf’s communal lounges and even visited residents in their private rooms, ensuring everyone had the chance to meet their special guest.

For many residents, the experience was more than just a fun day—it was a chance to relive fond memories of their younger years spent around animals or on farms. The Shetland pony’s gentle nature brought smiles to faces and sparked conversations among residents, staff, and visitors. Even those who are typically reserved or living with dementia found themselves engaging with the pony, stroking its mane and sharing stories from their past.

John Sweeney from Drop Dead Generous with an elderly resident at Cloverleaf Care Home

Bailey reflected on the success of the day:

“It was incredible to see how much joy this little pony brought to everyone. It was such a unique way to brighten their day and create lasting memories. Seeing the smiles on their faces made it all worthwhile.”

Kindness That Inspires

The Shetland pony’s visit was made possible by Drop Dead Generous, an international kindness movement co-founded by John Sweeney (creator of Suspended Coffees) and Tom Cledwyn (former Meta leader turned TED collaborator). Their initiative provides $500 grants for creative acts of kindness that bring joy to communities around the world. Bailey’s idea stood out as a perfect example of how small gestures can have a profound impact on people’s lives.

Bailey Greetham-Clark presenting the Shetland Pony in Cloverleaf Care Home

John Sweeney and Tom Cledwyn of Drop Dead Generous praised Bailey’s thoughtful act:

“Care homes and Shetland ponies aren’t something you get to mix every day, so we LOVED this idea from Bailey to do something Drop Dead Generous for the elderly. Bringing a Shetland pony into a care home isn’t just a visit; it’s a moment of pure joy, nostalgia, and connection, proving that kindness can show up in the most unexpected (and fluffiest) ways. Our elderly deserve these magical moments, reminding them just how valued, cherished, and special they truly are.

Cloverleaf Care Home: A Hub of Happiness in Lincoln

Cloverleaf Care Home has become a shining example of compassionate care in Lincolnshire. Situated near Lincoln’s beautiful West Common, the home offers tailored support for residential, respite, and dementia care. With 72 spacious ensuite bedrooms and modern facilities such as landscaped gardens, a cinema room, a tea room, and even a nail bar, Cloverleaf is designed to provide comfort while fostering a vibrant community spirit.

The Shetland pony’s visit is just one of many initiatives at Cloverleaf aimed at enriching residents’ lives. From arts and crafts workshops to gardening clubs and exercise sessions, the home is dedicated to creating meaningful experiences that promote happiness and connection. Events like this are part of Cloverleaf’s commitment to ensuring its residents feel valued and engaged every day.

The Power of Animal Therapy

Animal-assisted therapy has long been recognised for its ability to improve emotional well-being, reduce stress, and foster social interaction—particularly for older adults or those living with dementia. The Shetland pony’s visit provided sensory engagement through touch while offering emotional comfort through its calm and friendly presence.

For many residents at Cloverleaf Care Home, this visit wasn’t just about meeting an animal—it was about feeling connected to others and reliving happy memories from their past. Moments like these remind us all how important it is to prioritise emotional well-being alongside physical care in settings like care homes.

A Call for Kindness

This inspiring story is proof that kindness knows no bounds—and sometimes it arrives on four tiny hooves! The Drop Dead Generous initiative encourages others to think creatively about spreading joy in their communities. Whether it’s bringing animals into care homes or organising community events, there are endless ways to make someone’s day brighter.

If you’re inspired by this story, why not get involved? Visit Drop Dead Generous to learn more about how you can share your own kind ideas with the world.

For more information about Cloverleaf Care Home or Rainbow Dreaming CIC’s animal therapy programs, visit:

Tanglewood Care Homes

Rainbow Dreaming CIC