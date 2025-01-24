Shining a light in the darkness for Holocaust Memorial Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Holocaust Memorial Day will be commemorated locally on Monday, January 27, by placing candles in windows and lighting-up Sleaford’s historic Handley Monument in colour for the very first time.

Marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi concentration camp complex, and the 30th anniversary of the genocide in Bosnia, this year’s Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD) has the theme ‘For a Better Future’.

Through the placing of battery candles in its buildings, leisure and tourism venues and the lighting of the Handley Monument in purple on the night, the District Council will be joining a national moment of both remembrance and action. And all householders, businesses and organisations are encouraged to do the same – to ‘Light the Darkness’ by placing a candle in their window at 8pm on Monday, January 27.

Eighty years on from the exposure of the extent of the Second World War holocaust through which at least six million Jews and many thousands more people were murdered for who they were, antisemitism has increased significantly in the UK. Many communities feel vulnerable, with hostility and suspicion of others rising, and prejudice, hatred and intolerance ever-present in daily life.

Light a candle and place it safely in a window at 8pm on Monday January 27 to join in a national moment of remembrance and reflection.

As part of its mission to raise awareness of historic and more recent genocides, remember the millions of lives lost, reflect on prejudices that prevail, and recommit to actions against discrimination, racism and hatred, the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust promotes these actions to ‘Light the Darkness’, to challenge prejudice, to encourage learning about the Holocaust and more recent genocides and to speak up against Holocaust denial and distortion.

Council Leader Cllr Richard Wright said: “There is a lot we can learn about the Holocaust, broader Nazi persecution and genocides in Bosnia, Darfur, Rwanda and Cambodia. These are not remote historic events but acts of sustained prejudice and systemic hatred that continue to shake the foundations of civilisation to this day.

“Not only did the Nazis target the Jews and Roma for total annihilation, but persecuted other people, including disabled, LGBT+ and black people, trade unionists, Jehovah's Witnesses and many others who didn’t conform to their ideal. Sadly, discrimination of a person’s identity did not stop with the Holocaust, but is still happening today, in our own lives and communities.

“In order that every one of us can express themselves freely, fulfil their potential and flourish, it is essential that our communities feel safe, supported and secure. What the Holocaust shows us is that we should all learn from the past, not to turn a blind eye but as ordinary citizens to speak out against persecution of ethnicity, faith, sexuality or other characteristics, to challenge prejudice and to take positive action to bring that better future to bear.

“By lighting a candle, reflecting on the past and committing to how we can create a better future, we will carry forward the legacy of the millions who were silenced.”

The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust’s website is: https://hmd.org.uk

Shine your light by sharing a photo and joining the conversation on social media. #HolocaustMemorialDay #LightTheDarkness. See: https://hmd.org.uk/lightthedarkness/

There is an extensive schedule of programmes across BBC channels, TV, radio and online. See: Holocaust Memorial Day Trust | Holocaust Memorial Day 2025 ceremony to be shown on the BBC