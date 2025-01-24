Shining examples of Sleaford awarded with honours

It was another memorable night of stories of dedication, adversity and achievement at the Sleaford Awards, held each year in partnership by Sleaford Town Council and the Sleaford Standard.

The evening was compered by Town Crier John Griffiths with a welcome by Mayor Coun David Suiter and congratulations by Sleaford Standard editor Andy Hubbert.

Things were kicked off with an original poem, penned and performed by the Sleaford Poet Laureate, Julie Street.

This was followed by rousing entertainment by the Sleaford Concert Band Training Band who played a variety of wonderful tunes from Do Re Mi to Les Miserables and Lady Gaga.

Sleafordian of the Year was selected to be Steve ‘Jock’ Mclelland, who has championed his adopted home after moving here as a boy from Glasgow.

As well as being a businessman and hairdresser, with the Band From County Hell he has taken the town’s reputation far and wide, as well as creating the BFCH Clansmen Drummers.

He has brought drumming lessons to charities such as Rainbow Stars and originated folk festivals in the town.

Young Sleafordian of the Year was Amelia Clough, who offered to be part of research into her rare hyperinsulinism, despite not benefiting herself. She has made and sold jewellery to raise money for diabetes charities and organised supplies for people with conditions like hers in Ukraine.

Jimmy Dexter won the Sporting Endeavour award for his huge charity efforts around his gym, encouraging others to get fit and do regular charity walks.

The Overcoming Adversity Award went to Grace Johnson, a teenager who has excelled in martial arts while overcoming her own mental health issues and supporting her siblings with their disabilities.

The Community Award went to Samantha Bryant, who has been a hard working part of Rainbow Stars, as well as Sleaford Scouts and charity car boot sales.

The Mayor’s Award went to Garry Goodge for 48 years of service to Sleaford Little Theatre.

The family of the late John “Paddy” Harland received a posthumous award for almost 40 years of service to Sleaford Town Council, prompting a standing ovation.

A raffle for the mayor, Coun David Suiter’s charities, Rainbow Stars and Evergreen Sleaford was held during the evening which raised a total of £171.

Sleafordian of the Year was Steve 'Jock' Mclelland, presented by sponsor Russ Pryor of Lions Cafe (right) and Mayor of Sleaford Coun David Suiter. Photos by David Dawson

Sleaford Poet Laureate, Julie Street. Photo: David Dawson

The Sleaford Concert Band Training Band perform at Sleaford Awards evening at The Agra. Photo: David Dawson

Amelia Clough (centre) is Young Sleafordian of the Year, presented by Sam Pavlou (right) and Lily-Mae Good of sponsors Waffle and Chill. Photo: David Dawson