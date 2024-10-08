Shopping extravaganza at Market Rasen racecourse

Looking forward to this year's shopping extravangaza at Market Rasen Racecourse for Blood Cancer UK.

The 35th Annual Shopping Extravaganza for Blood Cancer UK will be held at Market Rasen Racecourse in Legsby Road on October 9 and 10 this year.

Organised by the Grimsby branch of Blood cancer UK, doors will be open from 5.30pm to 9pm on the Wednesday and 10am to 3pm on the Thursday next week.

Blood Cancer UK is an organization that supports patients and conducts research into blood cancer. It was founded in 1960 and is based in London.

Members of the Grimsby branch said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming you again this year, we have some amazing local stalls.

“If you are interested in running a stall at this year’s extravaganza please send us a message and we can send all the information over!

“Once again thank you for your support if you have already booked your stall in.”

They urged everyone to bring family and friends.

"We have so many local and small business stalls waiting to welcome you and provide you with perfect gifts.”

Now in their 58th year, the Grimsby Branch of Blood Cancer UK (previously Bloodwise & LLR) has worked hard to raise much needed funds to help Beat Blood Cancers.

For free confidential support by the charity call 0808 2080888.

To make a one-time or monthly donation online go to justgiving.com/GrimsbyLLR or get in touch by email: [email protected]