Sights set on European glory after Team GB pick for Louth archer

Louth’s Natalie Stones is aiming for international glory after being selected as a Team GB archer for the upcoming European Championships.

The 2025 tournament is about to take place in Serbia, and after a rapid rise through the ranks the Lincolnshire archer is hoping for success.

Natalie competes in the sport’s 3D discipline, typically in forest settings where distances, conditions and terrain levels vary and need to be judged.

Her emergence at the top level is all the more impressive having only taken up archery seriously three years ago, after being introduced to the sport through Louth Archery club as a teenager.

GOING FOR GOLD: Natalie Stones in her archery attire at Luxus Ltd, her employer and sponsor.

“There’s a great deal of excitement and nerves, as it is the first time I have been selected to compete for GB,” she said ahead of the flight to The Balkans. “I compete in the traditional category where no sights are allowed, it is more instinctive”

After being first introduced to the sport on the playing fields at Saltfleetby, the bow was rested as A-levels, university and a career maximising her chemistry degree with advanced polymer producer Luxus was pursued.

Having taken archery back up at Legbourne Archery Club in 2022, the company is now backing her exploits. Natalie is the Laboratory and Technical Manager at the Louth headquartered business, and in its 60th anniversary year has provided support with travel to competitions and provided the flexibility for her to compete on the world stage, while also sponsoring her PhD at the University of Lincoln.

“Luxus has provided invaluable support on my journey to get to this level," the 27-year-old said.

After a run of scorecards over the qualifying threshold, she was selected for one of three available spots in her chosen discipline. And while also being a holder of national records and titles, there is no doubt what it means to her to represent her country.

“This would have to be the highlight of my archer career so far, being selected to shoot for Great Britain is an incredible honour and something I’m very proud of,” Natalie said.

“With it being a non-Olympic sport, this is almost the furthest I can go. The World Championships are being held in the USA next year which I am hoping to be selected for. For the Europeans, I’m hoping to learn about the environment and what it is like to compete at this level with the added pressure and see what can happen.”

In a nine-day period former King Edward VI Grammar School pupil will have to negotiate qualifying rounds before the last 16 go head-to-head in knock-out rounds.

Peter Atterby, Luxus managing director, leads a team of more than 130 wishing her well as she takes her leave from the Fairfield Industrial Estate base.

“We’re proud, excited and delighted to support Natalie as she represents the country at an elite level,” he said. “She joined Team Luxus as part of our graduate scheme six years ago and we’re proud to back both her professional and sporting development as a member of Team GB.”