Sir Peter Wanless visits Grimsby for 'jazzy festive jumper challenge’ in final days as NSPCC CEO

Sir Peter Wanless, outgoing CEO of the NSPCC, has chosen Grimsby as the location for his final festive fundraising challenge before stepping down from his role.

Together with Dannie Adcock-Habib, a Children’s Services Practitioner at the NSPCC’s Grimsby Together for Childhood Centre, Sir Peter will be showcasing the creativity of local children to raise vital funds for the NSPCC this December.

Last year, Sir Peter and Dannie donned Christmas jumpers every day in December in an online competition to raise funds for the children’s charity. This year, in a project that puts Grimsby’s young talent centre stage, children from Macaulay Primary Academy and Ormiston South Parade were invited to design unique festive t-shirts for the pair to model.

Hundreds of entries flooded in, and after much deliberation, 24 winning designs from each school were selected.

The winning designs were then brought to life with the help of the children themselves in a series of craft-filled workshops—complete with glitter, glue, and plenty of festive cheer.

Sir Peter said: “I’m delighted to spend part of my final weeks as NSPCC CEO in Grimsby, a community where we’ve been working hard to support children and families through our Together for Childhood program. This December, we’re shining a spotlight on the incredible creativity of Grimsby’s children and raising vital funds to ensure we can continue to make a difference here and across the country.

“Last year’s Christmas ‘jumper off’ was a joy, but this year’s challenge is even more special. Working with children from Macaulay Primary Academy and Ormiston South Parade has been a delight, and their creativity has inspired me every step of the way. I hope people will join us in celebrating their designs, voting for their favourites, and donating to help ensure the NSPCC can continue to be there for every child who needs us.”

Peter and Dannie will wear one of the children’s t-shirt designs each day until the end of December, sharing daily photos on social media platforms including Twitter, LinkedIn, and the schools’ own channels.

Supporters are invited to vote for their favourite designs, leave messages for the young artists, and donate to the NSPCC. Each donation will also enter supporters into a prize draw to win one of the unique t-shirts.

Dannie Adcock-Habib, who is based at the NSPCC’s Grimsby Together for Childhood Centre, added: “Having Sir Peter visit Grimsby in his final weeks as CEO shows just how much this community means to the NSPCC. It’s been a privilege to work with local children on this project. Their enthusiasm and creativity have been a joy to witness, and this challenge highlights just how much talent and potential Grimsby’s young people have.

“At the NSPCC, we see firsthand how vital our services are for children and families, and this fundraiser is about more than just raising money—it’s about showing children the power of their ideas and voices. We hope people across Grimsby and beyond will get involved, vote, donate, and cheer on these fantastic young children.”

How to Get InvolvedVote: Cast your vote here

Donate: Every donation supports the NSPCC and enters you into a prize draw to win one of the t-shirts.