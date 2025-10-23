Skegness Academy unveils handcrafted war horse for 2025 Poppy Appeal

Skegness Academy is proud to announce the unveiling and donation of a remarkable handcrafted war horse sculpture.

Created by staff and students as part of the 2025 Poppy Appeal for Remembrance Day, the full-sized horse is adorned with thousands of purple poppies contributed by the local community and was officially presented to the Skegness Branch of the Royal British Legion during this year’s ceremony.

The idea for the war horse began as a simple conversation within the Academy’s Art Department in November 2024. With a vision to create something truly meaningful, the team, led by Miss Langdale, Head of Sixth Form and Art Teacher; and Miss Thompson, Assistant Principal for the Art and Culture Faculty, set out to build a life-sized tribute to honour the animals and individuals who served during times of conflict.

Construction began in June 2025, supported by the Academy’s dedicated Site Team and the creative talents of Level 3 Triple Art students.

Students and staff from Skegness Academy with the poppy-adorned horse

Thousands of purple poppies, which have been crocheted, painted and crafted by members of the Skegness community, were attached individually by students until the horse stood fully adorned. The final touches were completed just in time for the sculpture to be transported by Hooper Haulage Ltd to its display location.

The war horse was officially unveiled on Saturday, October 18 at the Skegness Poppy Appeal launch, attended by Miss Langdale; Miss Thompson; Sixth Form Presidents, Lacie Roberts, Alyssa Clarke and Thomas Shaw; and Art Leader, Marcus Thornley. Student representatives walked alongside standard bearers in a moving procession, with Sixth Form student Thomas Shaw delivering an original poem that captured the spirit of remembrance. The ceremony concluded with the laying of wreaths at the newly refurbished memorial stone.

The event was made even more special by the presence of Chelsea Pensioner Trevor Mitchell, whose attendance added a profound sense of history and honour to the occasion. In a heart-warming gesture of community involvement, Skegness Academy invited the public to help name the war horse via the school’s Facebook page. The chosen name will be revealed later this week on the Academy’s social media platforms.

Mr Gissendorf, Principal at Skegness Academy, said: “We are incredibly grateful to have been part of such a meaningful and moving event. This project has brought together students, staff and the wider community in a shared act of remembrance and creativity.”

Students from Skegness Academy placing poppies on the horse

Skegness Academy extends its heartfelt thanks to the Skegness Royal British Legion for their continued partnership, to Hooper Haulage Ltd for their generous support with transportation, and to every individual who contributed a poppy. Together, this collaboration stands as a powerful symbol of remembrance, unity and hope.