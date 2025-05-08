Skegness Annual Town Meeting

Mayor of Skegness

A really positive community meeting was held at Tower Gardens Pavilion last night (07/05/2025). It was great to hear from so many different organisations who are doing great things to support the community. There was even a sing a long!

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mayor of Skegness chaired a positive Annual Town Meeting, where not only was the annual report from Skegness Town Council presented, but we got to hear from some amazing organisations doing positive things, and giving up their time to support our Town and its residents.

A big thank you to the below organisations for attending and presenting at the event including East Coast Pride, The Wellbeing Hub, Plans for Neighbourhoods, Café Dansant Community Café, Lincs Digital, Community Football, Lincolnshire CVS, Skegness Twinning, The Village Church Farm, North Parade Bowling Green Association, Skegness Silver Band and others.

The full minutes from the meeting will be published on the Town Councils website.