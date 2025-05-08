Skegness Annual Town Meeting

A really positive community meeting was held at Tower Gardens Pavilion last night (07/05/2025). It was great to hear from so many different organisations who are doing great things to support the community. There was even a sing a long!

The Mayor of Skegness chaired a positive Annual Town Meeting, where not only was the annual report from Skegness Town Council presented, but we got to hear from some amazing organisations doing positive things, and giving up their time to support our Town and its residents.

A big thank you to the below organisations for attending and presenting at the event including East Coast Pride, The Wellbeing Hub, Plans for Neighbourhoods, Café Dansant Community Café, Lincs Digital, Community Football, Lincolnshire CVS, Skegness Twinning, The Village Church Farm, North Parade Bowling Green Association, Skegness Silver Band and others.

The full minutes from the meeting will be published on the Town Councils website.

