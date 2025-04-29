Skegness Cadet Centre officially opened after major investment from the Ministry of Defence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young people in Skegness and the surrounding areas are set to benefit from modern new training facilities at their local Joint Cadet Centre thanks to a major investment from the Ministry of Defence.

An outdated timber-clad 'Spooner Hut' from the 1970s has made way for an impressive new build which can house both the Army Cadets, which were previously based on Grantham Drive, and 1073 (Skegness) Squadron RAF Air Cadets.

Overall, in excess of £1 million has been spent by East Midlands Reserve Forces and Cadets Association (East Midlands RFCA) on behalf of the Ministry of Defence to transform the site on Churchill Avenue.

Creating additional teaching spaces and a more welcoming environment will allow both units to improve their Cadets’ experience.

RAF Air Cadets and Army Cadets formed outside the new build ready to meet the Vice Lord-Lieutenant.

Official opening

Andrew Clark, the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, officially opened the building in April at a plaque unveiling ceremony attended by families and local businesses such as technology firms KryptoKloud and Pointwire, legal firm Wilkin Chapman and Ramco, which helps organisations sell surplus assets.

Representatives from local NHS Trusts were also in attendance, all to engage with Cadets as part of their commitments to the wider Defence community.

Stuart Williams OBE, Chief Executive of East Midlands RFCA, said: “Skegness forms part of a programme to review and rationalise the Defence Estate. In this case, it brought two locations into one, demolishing an old building and bringing in an amazing Cadet Centre.

Andrew Clark, the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, officially opens the Skegness Joint Cadet Centre

“East Midlands Reserve Forces and Cadets Association was trusted to deliver this project and to see it being opened today is fantastic. These facilities will provide the young people of Skegness with a real opportunity for the future.

“Such investment reinforces the importance afforded to Cadet Forces by the Ministry of Defence.”

Transforming spaces, changing lives

Sergeant Instructor Will Read, Detachment Commander of Skegness Army Cadets, added: “Our previous facility was established in 1983 and it’s been the same building up until 2025.

“It was starting to show its age and we had certainly reached the periphery of its capability as numbers had grown. To move into a brand new purpose-built facility is night and day, it’s fantastic.”

Cadet Warrant Officer Skye Richardson, of 1073 (Skegness) Squadron RAF Air Cadets, said: “The old Squadron building was very tired bless it. It was nice, but old, so it’s crazy to see the transformation that has happened.

“It’s lovely to have the separation between the parade hall and the classrooms so we can teach drill to the newer Cadets while the Seniors can learn about different aircraft and stuff.”

Skegness’ new Joint Cadet Centre is set to be the first in a series of new Cadet Centres opened throughout Lincolnshire in 2025. Later this year a new Centre will open in Bourne and a major project to construct a larger facility will be completed in Beckingham too.