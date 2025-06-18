Skills fund boost secures future of Active Communities Project – and brings new opportunities to Boston

Active Lincolnshire has announced a renewed round of funding for the Active Communities: Skills Fund project, thanks to continued investment from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

Building on the success of the initial funding round in 2024, the boost will allow the project to continue empowering people to get involved in the sport and physical activity sector by providing access to training and qualifications to people in East Lindsey and South Holland – and, for the first time, extend support into Boston.

The Skills Fund, which launched last year, has already helped open doors for local people to gain skills and qualifications in sport, physical activity, and community leadership. The new funding will ensure that even more people across Lincolnshire can access opportunities to start or progress careers in the physical activity sector, with the added aim of improving health and wellbeing across our communities.

The latest investment includes funding specifically to support residents in Boston, offering them the same access to training opportunities that have already made a difference in neighbouring districts.

Karen Hills from East Lindsey fulfilled her dream of becoming an aquacise instructor thanks to funding from the Active Skills Fund.

The Skills Fund is designed to remove barriers to learning and participation—providing fully funded, entry-level qualifications in areas such as coaching, fitness instructing, volunteering, and community sport leadership. The skills fund will also see training gaps funded to improve the level of expertise in specialist areas like cancer rehabilitation. The programme is open to anyone aged 16+ who is interested in developing their skills, supporting others to be active, or exploring a career in physical activity.

“This additional investment is a fantastic recognition of the positive outcomes we’ve seen so far from the Skills Fund,” said Laura Spurr, Skills Manager at Active Lincolnshire. “It means we can continue to support people who may not have even thought about, or been able to access to this kind of training before—especially those in rural or isolated areas—and now we’re thrilled to offer the same support to communities in Boston.

“I’d urge anyone who currently works in the sector, paid or voluntary, or anyone looking to take their first steps into the industry to get in touch. There’s no set course list to pick from - we will work with each individual to fund and support them with the right course for what they and their community need.”

Funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and working in partnership with the South and East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership, the Skills Fund supports Active Lincolnshire’s mission to address inequality and ensure that everyone in the county has the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of physical activity.

Zumba Teacher Sam Sorrell is one of the people who have benefitted from the Skills Fund.

A South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership spokesperson said: “We are delighted to be able to continue funding this programme which is playing an important part in increasing skills in the sport and physical activity sector. There is a vital need across South and East Lincolnshire for schemes such as this – and it is wonderful that it is now open to people across Boston Borough, as well as South Holland and East Lindsey.

“The UK Shared Prosperity Fund was created with a view to improving the quality of life of the people who live and work in our area, and this is a prime example of what can be achieved when everyone works together towards the same goal.”

Additionally, the funding is supporting the continued development of the Active Skills Hub, a brand new website dedicated to providing resources and support for people delivering sport and physical activity in Lincolnshire, or interested in working in the sector.

How to Get Involved

