Skirbeck Court wins Most Attractive Neighbourhood thanks to gardening teamwork

By Francesca FogellContributor
Published 1st Aug 2024, 12:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Skirbeck Court, on Spilsby Road in Boston, has been selected as the Most Attractive Neighbourhood in this summer’s Love your Neighbourhood campaign run by Boston Borough Council.

The Mayor of Boston, Councillor Helen Staples and Councillor Callum Butler presented the award to residents and team members during a visit to Skirbeck Court, which is run by The Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT). They congratulated those at the home for their commitment to creating a beautiful environment and promoting positive connections with their local community.

The care home’s centre garden features a pond, shaded area, pergola, seating, and many flourishing plant pots. There are also several ornaments added by residents and visitors, and seating areas making it a relaxing and sociable space.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sasha Thornalley, Head of Care, said: “Residents really enjoyed making our centre garden into a pretty area for themselves and their visitors to sit in and enjoy the sunshine. It’s been rewarding seeing residents’ enthusiasm and pride in the garden. Staff and visitors have also been busy making this an attractive area, it has been a real team effort.”

L-R Cllr Callum Butler, Mayor of Boston, Cllr Helen Staples, Judith Arbon, Sasha Thornalley and resiL-R Cllr Callum Butler, Mayor of Boston, Cllr Helen Staples, Judith Arbon, Sasha Thornalley and resi
L-R Cllr Callum Butler, Mayor of Boston, Cllr Helen Staples, Judith Arbon, Sasha Thornalley and resi

Sylvia Smalley, resident, added: “I really enjoyed helping with the garden and making bunting for display. It kept me busy and now we have a lovely area to enjoy with our visitors. It’s been so nice seeing everyone work together.”

Skirbeck Court run events which are open to the community including a Coffee Morning every second Wednesday, and their annual Harvest Supper on 28 September will be open to the public. Contact the care home on 01205 361444 or follow on social media for more details.

Related topics:BostonResidentsBoston Borough Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.