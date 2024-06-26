Skydiving success raises over £3,000 for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A thrilling, freefalling thank you to Shelley, Niki, Louise and Linda who took part in Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA) Sky Dive Day earlier in the month and raised an incredible £3,477.

On 6 June, the four super supporters pushed themselves out of their comfort zone and took to the skies for an unforgettable tandem skydive.

Flying through the clouds at 120mph they had a truly magical experience, with an incredible birds-eye view of Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire as they descended.

Shelley, from Lincoln, said: “The air ambulance crews have helped a few people I know out of some sticky spots over the years and in a large rural county like ours it’s an invaluable service that I have long supported when I can. The team at Skydive Langar made it an unforgettable day and I’m proud to have contributed to such a worthy cause. I would highly recommend this incredible experience to anyone looking to make a difference while having the time of their life!”