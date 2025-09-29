Sleaford Festival fun

L-R Jasmin Slingsby, Michaela Stanford, Lisa Kyme, Sue Ogden

Sleaford’s Oktoberfest went ahead for the first time under its new title – Sleaford Festival.

The event on Friday and Saturday September 19-20 saw crowds enjoy the traditional beer festival and family fun day.

Festival Manager, Neil Freeman said: “We have held the festival, formerly Sleaford Oktoberfest, since 2011 with this year being our 14th. It has developed over the years from a simple beer festival into a family affair with live music and entertainment, fairground rides.

"We felt it was the right time now to change the name which allows more flexibility in what we can offer.”

All monies raised from Sleaford Festival goes to the charity account and is used to fund additional publicly available defibrillators in the NG34 postcode area, as well as maintain and service the 82 units the Shock Sleaford group already have in situ.

