A presentation of a hamper to Simon Caunt, by Councillor Robert Oates.

The Sleaford Neighbourhood Plan Sub-Committee, along with its Working Group, has started working through the hundreds of comments received during the Regulation 14 Consultation and will be drafting an updated version of the plan over the next few weeks to take into account the views received from local people and the statutory consultees.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the meantime, the draw for a hamper has taken place and the lucky winner, Simon Caunt, collected his prize at the Sub-Committee meeting this week.

Pictured here is Mr Caunt, receiving the hamper of local produce, supplied by Cogglesford Watermill and a voucher for the Sleaford Sausage Shop, from Councillor Robert Oates, Chairman of the Sub-Committee, watched by some of the Sub-Committee members.

Mr Caunt was one of the people submitting comments using our on-line questionnaire.