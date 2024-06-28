Sleaford Poet Laureate: New appointment announced

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Introducing the new Sleaford Poet Laureate, Julie Street.

Following a successful competition to find a Sleaford Poet Laureate, the Town Council are delighted to announce the appointment of Julie Street in this new, voluntary position.

Julie is a regular writer who lives locally.

Approximately five years ago, she joined Sleaford Ivy Writers Group where she began to take her poetical efforts more seriously. Julie has performed her poetry at the Sleaford Live Festival, The Ivy Folk Festival and the Sleaford Slam. A Riverlight poem written by Julie was also displayed for the public to read.

Further afield, Julie has read at Open Mics at Leadenham Folk Festival, Stamford and Grantham, enjoying every experience.

Julie plays badminton each week with the U3A group and attends a monthly Philosophy group. She also attends a small poetry group in Cranwell and the Lincoln Creative Writers group.

Julie’s aim as Sleaford Poet Laureate would be to encourage everyone, of any age, to get writing and have fun doing it, opening doors, increasing self awareness and creatively thinking. She would also like to raise awareness and give poetry a permanent spot in town, beneficial for every age and anyone.

Julie has expressed that in every sense, she feels confident and ready to fill this exciting role as Sleaford's first Poet Laureate.

“I was utterly chuffed, delighted and excited to receive news of winning the competition to become Sleaford's first Poet Laureate” said Julie.

“It is an absolute honour to be given this wonderful opportunity to promote poetry within our area. Hopefully, I can encourage those less confident to have fun with words and others to stand up and share their work.

"I'm keen to see where this role takes local poets and plant Sleaford into literary pastures new. My pen is already jiggling with enthusiasm!”