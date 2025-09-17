Sleaford Salvation Army acquires Quarrington Hall

The Salvation Army in Sleaford

The Sleaford Salvation Army is pleased to announce the official acquisition of Quarrington Community Hall on Grantham Road, following a delayed but successful transfer from St Botolph’s Church.

The hall, which has long served the local community, will undergo full refurbishment to meet modern accessibility standards and practical needs. Once completed, it will become the new place of worship for the Sleaford Salvation Army and a vibrant hub for its expanding community activities.

The refurbished hall will host a wide range of activities, including:

CAMEO Club – A social group for older adults featuring informal activities and guest speakers

Music and Craft Groups – Creative outlets for all ages

Stay and Play – A group for children aged 0–4 and their parents/carers

Family Activities – For children aged 2–10

Saturday Coffee Mornings – Including a popular tabletop sale

Dawn McGarvey church leader at Sleaford said, “Although disappointed with the time it has taken to get things up and running, we are excited about the future of this space and look forward to welcoming the community to a big celebration next year.”

With a significantly improved kitchen, the Salvation Army hopes to introduce breakfast and lunch services for some groups and expand its family offerings. Plans also include a dedicated office, quiet room, improved toilet facilities, and ample storage for regular activities. The garden is envisioned as a community space, potentially featuring a hobbies room.

This move marks a significant milestone for the Sleaford Salvation Army, which will celebrate its 140th anniversary in May 2026. For over a century, its church and community work have been based in the small hall on West Banks. After four decades of searching for a larger and central location, the acquisition of Quarrington Community Hall represents a new chapter of growth and outreach.

The newly refurbished venue will be known as Sleaford Salvation Army, Grantham Road, and is expected to open in time for the 140th anniversary celebrations.

The Salvation Army in Sleaford currently offers a variety of community activities throughout the week, providing a safe, welcoming space for families, young people, and individuals of all ages. For more information on activities from The Salvation Army in Sleaford, follow on Facebook