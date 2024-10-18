​Award winners from last year’s ceremony – who should receive an accolade this year?

Mayor of Sleaford

Sleaford Awards 2024

Sleaford Town Council is proud, once again, to be working with the Sleaford

Standard for this year’s Sleaford Awards.

The Sleaford Awards acknowledge the achievements of people living, working and

being educated in our town. The presentation evening and reception will take place

in January 2025.

The event is your chance to nominate an individual, group or organisation who you

think is deserving of an award, to celebrate their achievements or their contribution

to the town and community. There are six categories to choose from:

Sleafordian of the Year Award

Young Sleafordian of the Year Award

Overcoming Adversity Award

Community Award

Sporting Endeavour Award

Mayor’s Award

Each category will be sponsored by a local business or individual who will present the

winners with a certificate and special engraved trophy, together with the Mayor or

Sleaford Town Council is looking forward to celebrating the wonderful people in our

community.