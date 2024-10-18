Sleaford Town Awards for 2024: Tell us about your heroes
Mayor of Sleaford
Sleaford Awards 2024
Sleaford Town Council is proud, once again, to be working with the Sleaford
Standard for this year’s Sleaford Awards.
The Sleaford Awards acknowledge the achievements of people living, working and
being educated in our town. The presentation evening and reception will take place
in January 2025.
The event is your chance to nominate an individual, group or organisation who you
think is deserving of an award, to celebrate their achievements or their contribution
to the town and community. There are six categories to choose from:
Sleafordian of the Year Award
Young Sleafordian of the Year Award
Overcoming Adversity Award
Community Award
Sporting Endeavour Award
Mayor’s Award
Each category will be sponsored by a local business or individual who will present the
winners with a certificate and special engraved trophy, together with the Mayor or
Sleaford Town Council is looking forward to celebrating the wonderful people in our
community.