Sleaford Town Crier Opens U3A Event

Sleaford was startled wide awake on Saturday June 7 when its Town Crier, John Griffiths, proclaimed the commencement of Sleaford U3A’s Open Day at The Source in Southgate.

The town’s new Mayor, Coun Alison Snookes, attended, along with Deputy Mayor, Coun David Darmen and Coun Adrian Snookes.

The venue was soon bursting at the seams, resulting in the recruitment of nearly 30 new members on the day with the expectation of substantially more to follow.

The Town Crier, delighted U3A members and visitors as he toured the various examples of leisure and learning opportunities for retired folk and part-time workers.

Membership is not just for Sleaford residents, the town’s surrounding villages are well catered for too. Some 30 different interest groups are on offer, something for everyone in fact. There’s badminton, for instance, or fun quizzes. Gardening is popular as is British History. There is a monthly lunch club and a wine appreciation group. Walking in the countryside attracts a lot of members, whilst others prefer the reading groups, or enjoy French, German and Spanish conversation.

Membership is just £12 annually and comes with a variety of discounts and savings offered locally to groups and individuals. Travel and holiday discounts are also offered to members through the national U3A organisation. To see the full list of activities, check out the website https://www.sleafordu3a.org or email [email protected].