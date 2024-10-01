The 12 members of the NG34 Model Railway Society put on their first model railway show at their home base of Cranwell Village Hall on Sunday September 22

Having only been in existence since July, the club open day saw members showing off projects that they are working on along with a number of layouts from other model railway clubs from Boston and Market Deeping plus individuals.

Club treasurer Eddie King said they had over 100 visitors through the doors during the day which several asking about joining the club too.

"Hopefully that will turn into more people at the club nights,” said Eddie.

“The main idea was to attract new members while raising some funds to give us a base to grow.

Visitors could have a play with the trains and there were technique demonstrations. B and H Models will also be attending as a sponsor.

Eddie said a shunting puzzle was popular, despite pretty much everything on the layout being donated parts.

Club chairman Shaun Gill added: “It was amazing to see so many people come out to support us and see what we are about as a new club on our very first open day.

"With new members and funds raised on the day, the future looks bright for the club.”

They meet at Cranwell Village Hall most Friday evenings, 7-10pm and set up their own website for information on how to join or you can get in touch on Facebook.

1 . Gareth Evans and Wyatt Evans 6 of Sleaford with club secrertary Colin Houseman, with a representation of RAF Cranwell station. Gareth Evans and Wyatt Evans, six, of Sleaford with club secretary Colin Houseman, with a representation of RAF Cranwell station. Photo: David Dawson

2 . Ellen Watts of Digby and Noah Rawins 15, with club member Ian Hides of Metheringham Ellen Watts of Digby and Noah Rawins, 15, with club member Ian Hides of Metheringham. Photo: David Dawson

3 . Richard Wilson of Wilson's Weather Service, Cumbria A demonstration by Richard Wilson of Wilson's Weather Service, Cumbria. Photo: David Dawson