Slimming World stories: "No need to tell the children this year I will be slim"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liz says “for the first time in years I now know that I’m in control, no more excuses.” For many years Liz found herself making excuses like, it’s my genes, the menopause, I’m heavy boned etc. Now accepts it is what you eat, and drink. That you have a choice in what you eat and drink. After years of saying to her family “next year I will be slim” she found her children laughing and saying “you say that every year” this time it was going to be different.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liz Reader joined the 9:30am group in April 2024 and so far has lost an incredible 3st 10bs. After a couple of sessions in the group Liz worked out that if she really wanted to see real results, she needed to commit 100% to following the plan.

Liz absolutely loves the plan. The plan works for everyone, Liz has been able to tailor her meals for the whole family. Liz is vegetarian and said that she has swapped breads, nuts and seeds to filling meals like, cooked breakfasts and pasta dishes for her lunches at work. Liz loves the support and loves that there is never any judgment in group. She uses our digital tools as her midweek support and the Slimming World podcasts to keep her going between group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She joined on a Slimming World Referral from her Doctors,12 weeks (3 months) FREE. After her first 12 weeks (3 months), Liz had lost 1stone 9.5 lbs. Having picked up awards and been nominated for group competitions. She has even won group competitions.

Liz before

Before joining Slimming World she thought she was eating a healthy diet, found her clothes to be getting tighter so knew something had to change. Unfortunately at Liz’s heaviest she was suffering with a bad back and even attended an appointment with a specialist for chronic pain. Now 3st 10lbs lighter Liz finds herself with more energy and no back pain.

Abi, her consultant, who re launched the Tuesday morning group in July, said that Liz has been an incredible inspiration to the group. Week in and week out, she helps others with what is working for her. The members love her and are all extremely excited that soon we will be giving the very last award to her. That TARGET award, Liz’s dream weight!

Liz attends Abi’s group Tuesday morning 8am and 9:30am at Christ Church, Finkin Street, Grantham NG31 6QZ. 07538819472 Come along and Join us for real results and real support to your dream weight.