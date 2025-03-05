Smiffys Make Major costume donation to Lincolnshire libraries for children to enjoy World Book Day Dress Up

A large donation by Smiffys Fancy Dress to Lincolnshire Libraries World Book Day Costume Swap and Create project has helped turn around World Book Day preparation for hundreds of families in the county.

Two hundred brand new costumes were handed over to Gainsborough Library and shared between the 14 Lincolnshire libraries taking part. The donation by the Gainsborough head office of Smiffys meant that quick, last-minute costumes were readily available to transform children into their favourite book characters.

The aim of Lincolnshire Libraries World Book Day Costume Swap and Create project is for all children and their parents who want to take part in World Book Day – the annual celebration of reading for pleasure and promoting the joy of books – have a ‘new to them’ costume.

Fourteen libraries - Boston, Gainsborough, Grantham, Horncastle, Lincoln Central, Long Sutton, Louth, Market Rasen, Mablethorpe, Skegness, Sleaford, Spalding, Stamford and Woodhall Spa – have taken part in this year’s costume swap initiative. Parents were invited to bring along past costumes to donate and swap for something ‘new to them’ for their child to wear this year.

Nicola Rogers, GLL’s Lincolnshire Libraries Partnership Manager, said: “There’s been a terrific response to our clothes swap project. Since it started four weeks ago, so many people have got behind us. Word quickly spread and when Smiffys approached us with this amazing offer we were ecstatic.”

The Lincolnshire Libraries World Book Day Costume Swap and Create project received funding worth £1,800 from the Libraries Connected and Arts Council England’s Microgrant programme. It has involved the libraries hosting costume swap rails for parents to donate past costumes and swap for something ‘new’ for their child to wear.

Continued Nicola: “On top of having many costumes donated, the contribution from Smiffys has meant that those who didn’t have a costume to swap were able to access a brand new costume for World Book Day 2025. We couldn’t be more thankful for their generosity.”

Dominique Peckett, Director at Smiffys, said: “We’re delighted to be a part of the Lincolnshire Libraries World Book Day Costume Swap by donating Smiffys costumes to children who might not have had the opportunity to dress up this year. Being able to help children in our local area join in with the magic of World Book Day by bringing characters to life is a privilege for us.”

This year the Lincolnshire Libraries World Book Day Costume Swap and Create project also held free Costume Creator sessions, where children were given materials, templates and support by library staff to work up one of four different book themes. Emergency Packs were also handed out by library staff, with simple, last-minute ideas for parent and child to create a character.

Lincolnshire Libraries, run by GLL, the not-for-profit social enterprise, on behalf of Lincolnshire County Council, run core and mobile libraries across the county as well as supporting 34 community hubs.