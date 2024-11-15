South & East Lincolnshire Community Lottery celebrates its 2nd year of success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This November, the South & East Lincolnshire Community Lottery celebrates its 2nd year Anniversary.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lottery is a great way for people to support good causes whilst being in with the chance of winning cash prizes of up to £25,000. To date, the community lottery has supported 88 good causes in total raising £59,236 so far.

The Community Lottery is an exciting fundraising initiative for good causes such as community groups, voluntary groups, and various trusts. The lottery is managed by a leading company Gatherwell, who have experience running schemes similar to the Community Lottery, having launched many similar lotteries elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets can be bought online and cost £1 a week. The draw is weekly with winnings being between £25 and jackpot of £25,000.

The Community Lottery is celebrating its second anniversary after helping 88 good causes in the last two years

The South & East Community Lottery helps many good causes raise funds as they get to keep 50% from every ticket they sell.

A joint statement from Councillor Emma Cresswell, Portfolio Holder for Communities at Boston Borough Council, Councillor Sarah Devereux Portfolio Holder for Partnerships at East Lindsey District Council and Councillor Gary Taylor, Portfolio Holder for Community Development at South Holland District Council, said: “We are all excited to celebrate the two years anniversary of South & East Lincolnshire Community Lottery. It is so beneficial for our amazing communities whilst also helping so many local good causes. We are so proud of how much money has been raised so far and cannot wait to see how much more can be added to this success. We strongly encourage everyone to get involved if they haven’t already.”

For more information about the South & East Lincolnshire Community Lottery or to buy tickets for yourself please visit the website: https://www.selcplottery.co.uk