South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership 'extremely grateful' for winter funding to support rough sleepers

Boston is one of the three authorities in the partnership to benefit from the extra support funding for rough sleepers. (Google)

Councils across South and East Lincolnshire said they are “extremely grateful” to have been awarded more than £150,000 to support rough sleepers this winter.

Approximately £10 million in funding from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government is being distributed across London and 115 local authorities to provide emergency accommodation and reduce the risk of deaths during the upcoming winter months.

The government has allocated the funding to areas with the highest need based on rough sleeping data.

Currently, there are 37 registered rough sleepers across East Lindsey (14), Boston (11), and South Holland (12).

The funding being allocated to each council is as follows:

East Lindsey District Council: £74,931

Boston Borough Council: £52,363

South Holland District Council: £25,809

Responding to the news, Councillor William Gray (Conservative), portfolio holder for communities and better ageing for ELDC, stated: “We are extremely grateful for this crucial funding from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

“These additional resources will enable us to provide emergency accommodation and essential support to people who are sleeping rough in East Lindsey throughout the challenging winter months.

“Protecting the most vulnerable members of our community is a priority, and this support will make a real difference in our efforts to reduce hardship and ensure the safety of those at risk. We remain committed to working alongside our partners to address the needs of those sleeping rough and to support them on a path toward more stable, secure living arrangements.”

Councillor John Baxter (Independent), portfolio holder for housing including homelessness at Boston Borough Council, added: “The announcement of this funding is a welcome step toward addressing the urgent needs of people sleeping rough in our region.

“The allocation to Boston Borough Council will play a vital role in helping those most vulnerable in the colder months by providing emergency accommodation and essential support.

“This investment highlights our shared commitment across local councils to safeguarding the wellbeing of those sleeping rough, and I commend all council officers and partners in supporting those at risk.”

At the end of July this year, a total of 20 individuals were found sleeping rough around Boston – its highest level since 2018.

Councillor Tracey Carter (Conservative), portfolio holder for operational housing at SHDC, commented: “We are grateful for this vital funding from Government, which will allow us to better protect and support rough sleepers in South Holland during the colder months.

“With our £25,809 allocation, we can provide emergency accommodation and resources to reduce the risks faced by those without secure housing this winter.

“Addressing homelessness is a priority for our council, and this funding helps us take significant steps toward providing relief and safety for those most in need in our community.”

The government has also allocated £26,884 to North East Lincolnshire Council, £86,070 to the City of Lincoln Council, £29,568 to the East Riding of Yorkshire Council, and £68,726 to Hull City Council.