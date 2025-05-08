South Holland First Responders launch 72-Hour ‘On-Call-Athon’ to raise funds for LIVES

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A team of dedicated volunteers from LIVES will be on-call for 72 continuous hours this month as part of a fundraising mission to support life-saving emergency response work in the local community.

From 7pm on Friday, May 16 to 7am on Monday, May 19, South Holland Community First Responders will be on call day and night, ready to respond to 999 medical emergencies as part of a special ‘On-Call-Athon’.

The event aims to raise vital funds to support LIVES and equip more volunteers with the tools they need to deliver fast, effective care in emergencies. Community First Responders carry specialist medical equipment, including defibrillators, to help patients in the crucial minutes before an ambulance arrives.

On Sunday, May 18, the team will also host a bystander CPR event, inviting members of the public to come along, meet the responders, and learn the vital skills of CPR. It’s a chance for the community to get involved and gain the confidence to act in an emergency.

“The On-Call-Athon is about more than just being on-call, it’s about showing our community that we’re here, day and night, ready to respond,” said Annie, Community First Responder and District Co-ordinator in South Holland. “By supporting us, people can play a vital role in that response. Every donation helps keep our volunteers prepared, equipped, and able to save lives when it matters most.”

LIVES’ Community First Responders are trained volunteers who attend 999 calls in their area, providing rapid medical support and reassurance when every minute matters. Last year, LIVES responders attended over 2000 patients across Lincolnshire, and were on scene first 70% of the time.

Members of the public can support the challenge by donating online, sharing the campaign, or learning more about the charity’s work.

To donate or find out more, visit: https://72-hour-on-call-athon.raiselysite.com/