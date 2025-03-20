Spalding over 55s try Salsa for the first time

Last month, a group of Spalding residents tried Salsa dancing for the first time at the Spalding Services and Social Club Hall.

The free Salsa Dancing class is part of First Time for Everything, a community health and wellbeing programme designed by Royal Voluntary Service. First Time for Everything is supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery and gives people opportunities to try something new for free, to socialise and be active, particularly those that might be older or less mobile.

Royal Voluntary Service is celebrating Let’s Dance, the UK’s biggest ever dance event (#LetsDance), founded by Angela Rippon OBE. Angela is on a mission to get the UK dancing regularly for fitness, fun and friendship. Dance organisations, charities, health professionals, community groups and celebrities are involved, with Let’s Dance events happening across the UK

Local dance instructor Monika Jankauskaite led the Spalding Salsa class which was open to all, from complete beginners to more advanced dancers.

The First Time for Everything programme launched in 2017. Since then, and with support from Royal Voluntary Service volunteers, over 1,000 First Time for Everything events have taken place across Great Britain.

More than 15,200 people have come along to date to try new activities like hot yoga, group singing, open water swimming, forage walking, chocolate making and line dancing. According to a recent participant survey, 97% of respondents said they felt happier after attending a First Time for Everything event and 93% felt more connected to their local community.

Laura Chow, Head of Charities, People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “Being active, getting out and about and feeling part of the local community are important for health and wellbeing, no matter what our age, ability or circumstances. With generous support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery, First Time for Everything brings local people together to try something new, to meet new people and have fun.”

Rosemary, a participant from Spalding, came along to the Salsa event. She said: “What a lovely evening. The teacher was brilliant, we all felt we were getting private tuition. It was so well explained and the demonstration of each step was perfect. It was not easy at first but the confidence we were given helped us to learn a dance. As once was said – ‘I could have danced all night’! I cannot wait to have another go.”

Andrea Briggs, Royal Voluntary Service activity co-ordinator for Lincolnshire, says:"What a night! 23 of us hit the dance floor, guided by the brilliant Monika who turned a Salsa event into an unforgettable experience. Thanks to the generous support of players of People’s Postcode Lottery, we have all sorts of other exciting First Time for Everything activities for local people to try this year. Participants tell us how much they enjoy trying something new and chatting with new people at these events – they really do make a difference to people’s lives."

To register for a place at First Time for Everything events or for more information, contact Royal Voluntary Service activity coordinator, Andrea Briggs, on tel: 07468 701994,email: [email protected]. Booking for all events is essential as places are limited.

For those unable to get out and about to First Time for Everything activities in person, Royal Voluntary Service has designed the Virtual Village Hall. The Virtual Village Hall is a free, online activity hub and community that helps people stay physically and mentally active, socially connected and having fun. It helps people to better manage their health, including long-term health conditions.

Supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, the Virtual Village Hall offers live online activity sessions every weekday on Facebook and YouTube, from exercise and dance, yoga and meditation to crafts, interesting speakers, creative writing and cooking. There’s an extensive archive on YouTube too with more than 3,000 free activity sessions to try. It is free to join and anyone can take part with no sign in or subscription required. Where activities require equipment, ingredients or materials, these are low-cost and easy to source. To find and take part in the Virtual Village Hall, search @VirtualVillageHall.

Royal Voluntary Service is one of Britain’s largest volunteering charities with volunteers supporting the NHS, adult social care and thousands of vulnerable people in the community. The charity delivers the NHS and Care Volunteer Responders programme for NHS England, enabled by the GoodSAM app, with volunteers responding to over 2.7 million requests for help to support approximately 200,000 people. The charity also works in local communities running home libraries, companionship support, home from hospital services and patient transport.

To find out more about local volunteering opportunities with Royal Voluntary Service, visit royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/volunteering/

To make a donation to support the charity’s work, visit: royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/donate.

Follow Royal Voluntary Service on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok @RoyalVolService.