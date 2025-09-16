Spalding Primary Academy welcomes local MP

Pupils and staff at Spalding Primary Academy, part of Infinity Academies Trust, were pleased to welcome their local MP, Rt Hon Sir John Hayes, for a visit to the primary school and nursery.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the visit, the MP for South Holland and The Deepings, had the chance to take a tour of the school, meeting pupils across each year group and watching a performance from the recent Key Stage 2 play.

Andrew Raistrick, Executive Headteacher at Spalding Primary Academy, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Sir John to our school, he was really impressed with our learning provision and the fantastic facilities and outdoor spaces we have on offer here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re incredibly proud of our children and the way they showed their curiosity, confidence and love of learning throughout the visit.”

Sir John Hayes MP visits Spalding Primary - L-R Sir John Hayes MP, Andrew Raistrick Executive Headteacher, Helen Banks Chair of Academy Monitoring Committee, Gavin Booth, CEO at Infinity Academies Trust, Victoria Godfrey Nursery Manager

There was also an opportunity for the MP to see Spalding Primary Academy’s new purpose-built nursery building which opened in 2023, providing high quality early years provision for two-and three-year-olds.

Gavin Booth, CEO at Infinity Academies Trust, added: “Visits like today are a great opportunity to celebrate our wonderful school communities. A particular highlight was showing Sir John our brilliant new nursery building, enabling us to provide the best possible start for our very youngest pupils.

“Spalding Primary Academy is going from strength to strength, and we’re pleased Sir John could see the positive impact being made here.”

If you would like to find out more about Spalding Primary Academy or book a tour, please visit their website: www.spalding-pri.lincs.sch.uk or call 01775 769445.