Spalding’s over 55s get creative at free ‘watercolours without a brush’ class

Participants posing with their paintings

A group of over 55s from Lincolnshire had a go at Brushless Watercolour Painting on Tuesday 9th September for the first time at a fun, free class at Tonic 44 Community Café, 44 Station Road, Surfleet, Spalding.

The free event was part of First Time for Everything,a community programmedesigned by Royal Voluntary Service to support physical and mental health and wellbeing. Supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, First Time for Everything gives people, particularly those that are older or less mobile, the opportunity to try something new for free in their local community, and to be social and active.

Andrea Briggs, First Time for Everything Activity Coordinator, introduced participants to ‘Watercolours Without a Brush’. They also enjoyed free light refreshments afterwards.

The First Time for Everything programme launched in 2017. Since then, and with support from Royal Voluntary Service volunteers, over 1,000 First Time for Everything events have taken place across Great Britain. More than 15,200 people have come along to date to try new activities like hot yoga, group singing, open water swimming, forage walking, chocolate making and line dancing. According to a recent participant survey, 97% of respondents said they felt happier after attending a First Time for Everything event and 93% felt more connected to their local community.

Laura Chow, Head of Charities, People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “Being active, getting out and about and feeling part of the local community are important for health and wellbeing, no matter what our age, ability or circumstances. With generous support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery, ‘First Time for Everything' brings local people together to try something new, to meet new people and have fun.”

Andrea Briggs, Royal Voluntary Service activity co-ordinator for Lincolnshire, says: “We had a great time bringing out our own creativity as we joined a VVH in the Community session – “Watercolours without a Brush” painting session. Session was very well attended, some new faces amongst our many regulars. Attendees watched how to create a painted wreath and then put their own individuality on their paintings using just cotton buds and wooden skewers to create. Every painting different and lovely to see everyone interacting and chatting with each other during the session. Cups of tea and biscuits served halfway to keep the creativeness flowing and some great help from attendees volunteering their help during the session!”

One participant, Pat W said: “Wonderful opportunity to meet new people and share stories and experiences. Different level of skills but didn’t matter, some brilliant ideas to try.”

The next First Time for Everything session in Lincolnshire is a fun dance session hosted by local group Boston Dancing Witches on Thursday 23 October at Project St Thomas Hall, 1 Green Lane, Spalding PE11 2YB. To register for a place at First Time for Everything events or for more information, contact Royal Voluntary Service activity coordinator, Andrea Briggs, on tel: 07468 701994, email: [email protected] Booking for all events is essential as places are limited.

For those unable to get out and about to First Time for Everything activities in person, Royal Voluntary Service has designed the Virtual Village Hall. The Virtual Village Hall is a free, online activity hub and community that helps people stay physically and mentally active, socially connected and having fun. It helps people to better manage their health, including long-term health conditions. Supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, the Virtual Village Hall offers live online activity sessions every weekday on Facebook and YouTube, from exercise and dance, yoga and meditation to crafts, interesting speakers, creative writing and cooking. There’s an extensive archive on YouTube too with more than 3,000 free activity sessions to try, plus shorter- bite-sized activities on TikTok and Instagram. It is free to join and anyone can take part with no sign in or subscription required. Where activities require equipment, ingredients or materials, these are low-cost and easy to source. To find and take part in the Virtual Village Hall, search @VirtualVillageHall.

Royal Voluntary Service is one of Britain’s largest volunteering charities with volunteers supporting the NHS, adult social care and thousands of vulnerable people in the community. The charity also works in local communities running home libraries, companionship support, home from hospital services and patient transport.

To find out more about local volunteering opportunities with Royal Voluntary Service, visit royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/volunteering/

To make a donation to support the charity’s work, visit: royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/donate.

Follow Royal Voluntary Service on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok @RoyalVolService