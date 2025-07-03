Spilsby Sessions House to be respectfully restored and reopened

Spilsby Sessions House Foyer

Spilsby Sessions House is set to undergo a respectful restoration and reopening, following the approval of planning and listed building consent.

East Lindsey District Council’s planning committee has today unanimously approved both planning permission and listed building consent for the Spilsby Sessions House regeneration project. This decision marks a significant milestone in the journey to bring new life to the historic building.

Spilsby Sessions House, along with Alford Manor House, form the Lincolnshire Wolds: Culture and Heritage Programme an ambitious regeneration initiative supported by £8 million in funding from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government. The programme aims to secure the future of these historic sites through thoughtful restoration and adaptive reuse.

Once complete, the restoration will introduce new uses for Spilsby Sessions House, increasing year-round footfall in the town, supporting the local economy, and preserving this important heritage asset for future generations.

The approved plans for Spilsby Sessions House include major repairs and adaptations to enable its use as a cultural and arts venue, as well as a versatile daytime community space. A new café, also part of the plans, will provide a welcoming environment for both local residents and visitors, enhancing the building’s role as a vibrant community hub.

Councillor Graham Marsh, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety, Leisure and Culture, and Carbon Reduction at East Lindsey District Council said: “This marks an exciting milestone for Spilsby Sessions House. The project team has worked tirelessly to uncover the building’s rich history and ensure its restoration is both respectful and inspiring.

“Breathing new life into this iconic landmark will help boost year-round footfall in Spilsby and across the wider Lincolnshire Wolds. The Council is proud to be working in close partnership with the Spilsby Sessions House Trust and other key stakeholders to enhance the visitor experience and secure a vibrant future for this historic site.”

Councillor Adam Grist, Portfolio Holder for Market Towns at East Lindsey District Council said: “The planned restoration and reopening of Spilsby Sessions House marks a significant milestone for the historic market town. I am delighted that this scheme has been given the go ahead and this plan will be brought to life.

Spilsby Sessions House Hall Flat Floor

“The building plans will enhance the experience for its users but also bringing wider benefits to the town and the broader Lincolnshire Wolds community.

Bruce Knight, Trustee of Spilsby Sessions House said: “We are delighted to have the planning and conservation approvals we need, so building work can now begin. This is a big step towards making our Charity’s vision for Spilsby’s Sessions House a reality, reopening it as a lively, flexible cultural space for everyone.

“We’ve worked closely with the project team to create designs that will make the building better for performances and activities, while also protecting the unique heritage site for future generations.”

You can find out more information on the project here - https://connectedwolds.co.uk/spilsby-sessions-house/