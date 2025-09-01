Spirits not dampened at Wragby Show

The Wragby Show & Country Fayre was held on Sunday at its usual venue and saw hundreds of animals and exhibitors despite the onset of a bit of rain!
There was a full programme of main ring entertainment including the Wild West Extravaganza of trick riding, horseback archery, pistol shooting and lassoing, plus the Cranwell Bloodhounds.
There were also livestock judging classes, tug of war, live music, a fun dog show, show jumping, horticulture competitions, farm machinery and classic cars as well as plenty of trade stands, food and drink.
Proceeds are donated to local charities.
Ella Priestley of Scothern with British Blonde cattle owned by Louise Todd Farming of East Torrington Photo: David Dawson
David and Marion Rush of Horsington, and their dog Bonnie, in their 1916 Ford Model T Photo: David Dawson
Show jumping action in the ring at Wragby Show. Photo: David Dawson
Summer Willow 14 of Minting and Gary Graysa of Minting, with Gary's 1939 John Deere AR Photo: David Dawson