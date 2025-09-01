Wild West Extravaganza, performance in the main ringplaceholder image
Spirits not dampened at Wragby Show

By Andy Hubbert
Published 1st Sep 2025, 11:52 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 12:08 BST
One of Lincolnshire’s final country shows of the season threw open its gates on for a fun packed day of family entertainment.

The Wragby Show & Country Fayre was held on Sunday at its usual venue and saw hundreds of animals and exhibitors despite the onset of a bit of rain!

There was a full programme of main ring entertainment including the Wild West Extravaganza of trick riding, horseback archery, pistol shooting and lassoing, plus the Cranwell Bloodhounds.

There were also livestock judging classes, tug of war, live music, a fun dog show, show jumping, horticulture competitions, farm machinery and classic cars as well as plenty of trade stands, food and drink.

Proceeds are donated to local charities.

Ella Priestley of Scothern with British Blonde cattle owned by Louise Todd Farming of East Torrington

1. Ella Priestley of Scothern with British Blonde cattle owned by Louise Todd Farming of East Torrington

Ella Priestley of Scothern with British Blonde cattle owned by Louise Todd Farming of East Torrington Photo: David Dawson

David and Marion Rush of Horsington, and their dog Bonnie, in their 1916 Ford Model T

2. David and Marion Rush of Horsington, and their dog Bonnie, in their 1916 Ford Model T

David and Marion Rush of Horsington, and their dog Bonnie, in their 1916 Ford Model T Photo: David Dawson

Show jumping action in the ring at Wragby Show.

3. Show jumping

Show jumping action in the ring at Wragby Show. Photo: David Dawson

Summer Willow 14 of Minting and Gary Graysa of Minting, with Gary's 1939 John Deere AR

4. Summer Willow 14 of Minting and Gary Graysa of Minting, with Gary's 1939 John Deere AR

Summer Willow 14 of Minting and Gary Graysa of Minting, with Gary's 1939 John Deere AR Photo: David Dawson

