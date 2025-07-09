Sporting talent in Lincoln invited to apply for GLL Sport Foundation Awards

GLL, the charitable social enterprise, newly appointed to run Yarborough and Birchwood Leisure Centres in Lincoln, is inviting goal-driven athletes in the city to apply for a place on its renowned GLL Sport Foundation (GSF) programme.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK’s largest independent athlete support programme, successful GSF applicants will gain free access to Yarborough and Birchwood leisure centres until April 2026. Recipients can also apply for further support when the 2026 awards open for applications at the end of this year, giving them access to over 200 UK Better Gyms and Leisure Centres.

One of the UK’s leading public leisure centre providers, GLL will operate Yarborough and Birchwood Leisure Centres on behalf of the City of Lincoln Council. They take over responsibility from mid-July, halfway through the GSF 2025 year, and want to extend entry to the awards for Yarborough and Birchwood Leisure Centres members and non-members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Ord, GLL partnership manager for Lincoln, said: “The aim of the GSF awards is to support talented athletes of all ages and spread opportunity within local communities. They can really make the difference in terms of gaining a competitive edge.

The GLL Sport Foundation has so far contributed over £17m to help over 31,000 athletes on their sporting journey

“Award holders can not only use our facilities for free during busy training periods but there’s a team of fitness trainers with expertise they can share.

“We already run the GSF programme in other parts of Lincolnshire to great success. Now is the chance for talented men, women and teenagers in Lincoln to reach their potential.”

Cllr Naomi Tweddle, Leader of City of Lincoln Council, added: “We’re proud to be working with GLL as our new leisure providers and are in full support of them extending their GLL Sport Foundation programme to the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This initiative will give our local athletes the support they need to excel, whether they’re just starting out or already competing at a high level. It reflects our commitment to making Lincoln a city where our residents and sporting talent can thrive.”

GLL, which has a mission to improve the physical, mental and social wellbeing of local communities, launched the GLL Sport Foundation 17 years ago with the aim of supporting talented athletes with funding and practical help. It has so far contributed over £17m to help over 31,000 athletes on their sporting journey.

The GSF 2025 awards are open now and close on 31 August 2025. Applicants can apply by emailing [email protected]