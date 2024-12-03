St Andrews Day celebrations at Maple Leaf Lodge

Maple Leaf Lodge care home in Grantham celebrated St Andrews Day to the tune of Scottish music and dancers.

Staff and residents at the home were involved in a number of activities to mark the celebrations, including the Grantham U3A group for some wonderful Scottish dancing.

Before each performance, residents were told the name of the dance and the story behind its name. During our tea break we all enjoyed Scottish snacks, including shortbread, tea cakes and caramel chocolate wafers.

Resident Ann, who is from Scotland, said: “watching the dancing reminds me of being a little girl and dancing.” The day has been enjoyed by all.

Grantham U3A group

General Manager, Kerry Angeloni, at Maple Leaf Lodge, said: "It was a perfect occasion to celebrate an afternoon steeped in age-old tradition as well as getting a spot of Scottish food tasting. Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities."