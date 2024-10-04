St Barnabas Autumn Campaigns back for 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Did you know…Since the creation of St Barnabas hospice over four decades ago, more than 100,000 people have received free, high-quality, compassionate end-of-life care and support across Lincolnshire.

Rudy is returning for Christmas 2024

If you are looking for a way to have some festive fun whilst making a difference to those in your local community this Christmas, why not support your local Hospice by taking part in Rudy’s Run. This event is perfect for primary schools, sports groups and community groups.

Rudy’s Run is a very special Festive Fundraiser brought to you by St Barnabas; you can pick a date of your choice and the children can run, dance or prance as they take part in their very own Rudy’s Run whilst raising vital funds for Hospice care in Lincolnshire.

A local school enjoying Rudy's Run!

It’s FREE to sign up and we will provide everything you need to take part: Rudy’s antlers for each child, letters to send to parents, a guide to set up Just Giving, and a digital activity pack with games, recipes, crafts and more…This year our activity pack is better than ever, filled with fun festive crafts for all the children and a PSHE lesson all about St Barnabas.

We know that Christmas is a busy time, which is why we are letting you know about this exciting opportunity now and why we have made Rudy’s Run as hassle free as possible. Participation is completely free of charge. All we ask is that each child tries to raise £3 in sponsorship money to support the work of our Hospice.

Simply sign up through the link below and we’ll do the rest. ‘We’ means Rudy, as all packages will be delivered by himself personally! All the Elves at St Barnabas Hospice will be working hard to support you with your Rudy’s Run, so please don’t hesitate to get in touch at [email protected] or 01522 540300. stbarnabashospice.co.uk/rudysrun/

Pub Quiz

Torchlight Procession

St Barnabas is looking for Lincolnshire pubs and social clubs to sign up and host a Pub Quiz in support of the Hospice. Signing up is free and includes a Pub Quiz pack to make hosting the quiz stress free and easy! If you are interested, then please visit stbarnabashospice.co.uk/pubquiz/

Torchlight Procession 2024

On Tuesday 19th November, over 1,500 people will come together to walk the historic streets of Lincoln for the annual St Barnabas Hospice Torchlight Procession, as part of the Light up a Life appeal in remembrance of loved ones.

The Procession will be led by the RAF Waddington Pipe band, with supporters holding flaming torches and light-up lanterns and is open to everyone, not just those who have been touched by Hospice care.

Attendees will be able to write Messages of Love and tie them to the railings of St Barnabas Hospice's 30-foot Tree of Life outside Lincoln Cathedral. This poignant procession is unique to our Hospice and our county, complete with our official Tree of Life light switch-on. To take part, please visit stbarnabashospice.co.uk/events/torchlight - please note that advance booking is mandatory.

Before the event, St Barnabas Hospice are encouraging members of the community to dedicate a light in memory of their loved ones through their Light up a Life appeal and these dedicated lights will shine brightly on the Tree of Life.

This appeal will stay open throughout the whole festive period, with supporters receiving a personalised card, which includes a memory tag for the Tree of Life, and a decoration for you to display in your own home. To dedicate a light, visit: stbarnabashospice.co.uk/light-up-a-life