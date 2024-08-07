St Barnabas Free Wills Cafes 2024
Every day, St Barnabas Hospice are privileged to see the impact that legacy donors make on the services they provide to the people of Lincolnshire.
These remarkable gifts help expand our services, set up new initiatives and support staff. But there is always so much more that they would like to do.
In light of this, the charity is continuing to offer Free Will Cafés across Lincolnshire. These are regular, free events providing virtual and face-to-face support. The Cafés will provide you with the chance to meet with a legal professional, receive advice and take guided steps towards making your Will. Representatives from St Barnabas will also be available throughout the sessions for you to talk to.
On the dates below, they will be at your local St Barnabas Hospice base so please book through the link below to secure your place.
Thursday 19th September – Grantham
Tuesday 24th September – Lincoln
Tuesday 15th October – Louth
Wednesday 30th October – Boston
