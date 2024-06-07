St Barnabas Hospice celebrates volunteers with thank you events and rewards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To mark Volunteers’ Week, which takes place from June 3rd to 7th, St Barnabas Hospice is hosting a series of countywide events to give special thanks to over 1,000 of the charity’s volunteers.

Volunteer’s Week provides an opportunity for communities and charities, like St Barnabas, to celebrate volunteers and recognise their contributions to local communities across Lincolnshire and the UK.

The first of five events took place on Tuesday 4th, June at the St Barnabas Wellbeing Centre on Hawthorn Road in Lincoln. Volunteers, staff, and executives joined together to enjoy an afternoon of socialising, refreshments, and music.

Steve Bond, Head of Volunteering at St Barnabas Hospice, gave a personal thanks to all volunteers: “Thank you so much to all of our volunteers. From the incredible people who give their time to one of our 24 shops, to those who support at fundraising events, individuals who spend time in our Hospices and Wellbeing Centres, and many more. We could not do what we do without you.

Thank You Volunteers Event

“To have over 1,000 dedicated volunteers who help support the continuation of vital hospice care across Lincolnshire is something we are forever grateful for.

“We hope that by recognising Volunteer’s Week and hosting events dedicated to celebrating you and all the work that you do, you can enjoy yourselves whilst we are able to show you how important you are.”

Alongside the charity’s thank-you events for volunteers, St Barnabas is proud to introduce seven members of its volunteering workforce who have been awarded Room to Reward certificates.

St Barnabas Hospice can nominate deserving volunteers each year through Room to Reward, and the whole reward scheme is free to the Hospice.

Annette Johnson, Irene McCully, Barbara Jones, Christine Dunne, Emma Hindley, Julie Fisher, and Maxine Lamming have all been successfully nominated by their managers or colleagues and will now consider where to go on their gifted hotel break.

Anita Willoughby, Clinical Service Manager in Lincoln, nominated Annette Johnson and Irene McCully, saying: “Both Annette and Irene welcome patients, carers and staff into our coffee morning each week with beautiful smiles and a warmth that echoes the values of St Barnabas, ensuring everyone feels they have their own safe place within the group.

“They offer a welcoming and supportive environment in which attendees can meet, celebrate birthdays, make lasting friendships, and find comfort from others in similar situations.”

Barbara Jones was nominated by Community Fundraiser Fiona Malloch-Rear, who said, “Barbara is a formidable fundraising force who has been a dedicated volunteer at St Barnabas for over twenty years.

“Barbara is the kindest, most hardworking, and selfless lady, who always puts the needs of the Hospice Fundraising Team above her own.

“I cannot think of anyone more deserving of a reward for all their hard work than Barbara!”

MDT Administrator Laura Young nominated Christine Dunne, who always looks forward to seeing her. Laura said: “Christine has an amazing sense of humour and rallies around making sure everyone has a drink and a biscuit or cake at our coffee morning.

“She is a constant, her sense of humour is often much needed, and she genuinely cares.

“Christine really deserves a treat and some recognition for her amazing commitment and for the fun and laughter she brings with her.”

Valued volunteer Emma Hindley was nominated by Community Fundraiser Deborah Yarwood, who calls Emma an actual star. Deborah said: “Emma has a heart made of pure gold.

“Emma is of a bubbly nature and will happily chat to anyone. She also has the fabulous quality of being a great listener, which this job requires abundantly.

“We could not attend events, raise awareness and do what we do without Emma, and I certainly could not do my job without her loyal support.”

Julie Fisher was nominated by Community Fundraiser Olivia Dexter, who said: “Julie has a positive, ‘can do’ attitude and is always willing to help with anything.

“She has volunteered her time and gone above and beyond for several St Barnabas events and appeals to raise vital funds for the Hospice.

“It is such a privilege to have Julie as a volunteer, we can’t thank her enough for all her hard work and support. She lights up the room and always has a smile on her face”.

Nettleham Fields Shop Manager Debbie Laws nominated Maxine Lamming for tireless commitment to St Barnabas Hospice, saying: “This year marks Maxine’s tenth year as a volunteer for the charity.

“During the past decade, she has given countless hours of her time to support the running of the shop, including providing first-class customer service, training new volunteers, and creating window displays.

“Maxine has an excellent work ethic and is well-loved by both her fellow volunteers and our customers. She has an excellent work ethic, and I really don’t know what we would do without her!”

Every year, the Hospice provides care and support to over 12,000 people around Lincolnshire. Care is provided in its Grantham and Lincoln-based Hospice buildings, six Wellbeing Centres, and people’s homes across the county.

St Barnabas Hospice is always looking for volunteers who want to make a difference in their local community. A wide range of roles are available to suit different abilities, skills, and interests.