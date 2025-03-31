St Barnabas Hospice thank Sleaford Golf Club for amazing donation!
When Paul chose St Barnabas as his charity, he was incredibly enthusiastic to plan in a full year of events with something happening at the club most months.
This included golf led events, such as charity dinners, race nights and match days, as well as St Barnabas branded fundraisers Care For A Cuppa and Pub Quiz. They have also had feather badges to sell and supported the charity's Easter novelties campaign with a donation of 1,000 eggs!
At Christmas, St Barnabas used the club to host a successful Christmas Fayre and coffee morning which included stalls from local crafters.
To end his captaincy year, Paul even braved the recent Firewalk challenge!
All of this effort led to an outstanding £15, 589.76 being donated at the end of the year. This will help St Barnabas care for over 12,000 a year in Lincolnshire affected by a life-limiting or terminal illness.
Huge thanks to Paul, all the members at Sleaford Golf Club and the Sleaford fundraising volunteers, who have supported many of the events.