St Barnabas launches Open Garden scheme

Do you have beautiful border and dazzling dahlias? If so, would you be interested in opening your garden for St Barnabas Hospice?

After seeing the success of other hospices’ Open Garden schemes, they are launching their own initiative this Summer to celebrate the large number of wonderful and creative green spaces across the county. The hospice are appealing for anyone that would be interested in holding an Open Garden on behalf of them this Summer or Autumn. They would love a variety of garden sizes and styles to showcase the beautiful green spaces of Lincolnshire. You might also want to sell refreshments or have a plant sale to really boost your fundraising.

St Barnabas Hospice is the leading charity in Lincolnshire providing palliative and end-of-life care to adults living with a life-limiting or terminal illness. Their vision is a world where dying with dignity, compassion and having choices is a fundamental part of a life. Their mission is to ensure all individuals facing the end of their life in Lincolnshire receive dignified, compassionate care when they require it and where they ask for it.

Local Community Fundraising Officer, Fiona Malloch-Rear said, “The Open Gardens events will celebrate the beauty of gardens big and small, flourishing with flowers or bountiful with delicious produce. By opening your garden to the public for us, you're helping to raise the vital funds to allow us to deliver specialist end-of-life care for your local community. Your garden can make a difference in the lives of those in need.”

