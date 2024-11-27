St Hugh’s Hospital receives gold award for patient safety and data quality

St Hugh’s Hospital in Grimsby has been recognised for its commitment to promoting patient safety and excellence in data quality by being awarded the Gold National Joint Registry Quality Data Provider Award for 2024.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The recognition builds on the silver status the hospital earned in 2023.

The NJR monitors the performance of hip, knee, ankle, elbow and shoulder joint replacement procedures to support work to improve the clinical outcomes for the benefit of patients, as well as to provide feedback on surgical performance to orthopaedic clinicians and joint replacement implant manufacturers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specialists at St Hugh’s provide a range of orthopaedic treatments and procedures including knee replacements, ACL reconstructions, shoulder replacement and carpal tunnel release.

Robyn Dolan, Operating Department Practitioner (ODP) at St Hugh’s

Angela Dunkerley, from Scunthorpe, recently had a total hip replacement after rapidly deteriorating mobility and increasing pain.

She said: “After months of debilitating pain, I am now on the positive road to recovery and can look forward to working my way to being able to fulfil my responsibilities and enjoy a much-improved quality of life. Every single member of staff I met at St. Hugh’s was so pleasant and respectful, it made the experience of finding myself having a total hip replacement far less stressful than it could have been.”

St Hugh’s received the gold award after completing a national data quality audit programme for the hospital, which assessed the hospital’s standard of patient safety, standards of quality of care, and overall value in joint replacement surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NJR Quality Data Provider Scheme aims to help healthcare providers identify best practices, seek improvements and ensure patients receive the highest quality of care.

St Hugh’s Hospital receives gold award for patient safety and data quality

Robyn Dolan, Operating Department Practitioner (ODP) at St Hugh’s who was instrumental in achieving the Gold award, said: “Receiving the gold NJR is a fantastic achievement for our staff, rewarding our hard-working clinical teams and non-clinical administrative staff. Patients who choose to have their joint replacements with us, benefit from an experienced clinical team as recognised by this award.”

Ellen Colley, Head of Clinical Services at St Hugh’s Hospital, added: “We are incredibly proud to have been recognised with this prestigious award. It highlights the dedication and hard work of our team, who consistently prioritise patient safety and the integrity of our data.”