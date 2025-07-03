Roderick Carlyle - a familiar figure around Sleaford on his bicycle.

The staff and councillors at Sleaford Town Council have paid tribute to the late Roderick Carlyle who sadly died suddenly on Monday, June 30.

In a statement, the council said Mr Carlyle, who lived in Sleaford, was a great supporter of Town Council events and regularly attended them over the years, including the previous weekend’s 1940s Day event at William Alvey School.

He also supported last year’s Mayor, Councillor David Suiter, in taking photographs at his charity fundraising events and the Best Dressed Christmas Window Competition, among others.

They went on: “Roderick had recently begun supporting the new Mayor, Councillor Alison Snookes and the Sleaford Poet Laureate with his photography. He attended the recent Sleaford Poetry Show and the Sleaford 1940s Day event on Saturday.

“Roderick was a familiar and beloved figure in Sleaford, known for his cheerful and gentle nature. During the 1940s Day celebration, he seemed to be everywhere at once, taking photos and enjoying the event.

"Roderick supported all the town events and his photography was frequently on social media.”

The authority stated that a large outpouring of affection has been expressed from all who knew Mr Carlyle or knew of him.

“Our thoughts go out to Roderick’s family and friends and he will be missed in Sleaford.”