Staff from Gainsborough primary travel to London to find out if their school will be crowned Inclusive School of the Year

Benjamin Adlard Primary School, which has been shortlisted in the Inclusive School of the Year category for the TES Schools Awards 2025, will find out later today if the school has won.

Staff at Benjamin Adlard Primary School in Gainsborough, part of Anthem Schools Trust, are travelling down to London on Friday to find out if the school has won a prestigious national award for its commitment to inclusion.

Staff members will be attending the awards ceremony on Friday evening at the Grosvenor Hotel in London and will find out whether or not they have won the category award.

The Gainsborough school submitted an impressive entry for the TES Awards, with moving stories of how individual children have had their lives turned around during their time at Benjamin Adlard.

Benjamin Adlard, which is in the bottom 6% nationally of the school deprivation indicator, has worked hard to ensure its pupils flourish and succeed, despite the obstacles many of them face.

A total of 77% of pupils come from disadvantaged backgrounds, 41% are on the SEND register and 23% have English as an additional language.

Staff offer a wide range of enrichment activities for the children, their families and the wider community, with staff often giving up their evenings and weekends to help.

The school provides food and uniform parcels, grows vegetables to take home and even funded a trip to the pantomime which 96% of the children had never experienced before.

Luke Lovelidge, headteacher at Benjamin Adlard Primary School, said: “We were so proud to be shortlisted in the TES School Awards and are very excited to be going down to London for the awards ceremony.

Whatever the final outcome, we will continue to champion inclusion and ensure that for every child, every day, we make a difference.”