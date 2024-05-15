Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stagecoach East Midlands has brought in a raft of bus service improvements across the county that make it easier to get around by bus.

Several routes have become more frequent and more accessible thanks to an injection of Bus Service Improvement Plan money (BSIP) made available by Lincolnshire County Council.

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: "The funding received through BSIP allows us to enhance services, making bus transport more convenient and an obvious choice for those wanting to travel in and around Lincolnshire for a fraction of the cost of getting about by car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are pleased to see an immediate positive impact on the communities we serve with more pick-up and drop-off times and improved routes. These changes will not only enable greater connectivity but provide people with more sustainable travel options.

Stagecoach East Midlands has brought in a raft of bus service improvements across the county

“Stagecoach East Midlands continues to work closely with Lincolnshire County Council and other stakeholders to deliver regular, reliable, bus services across the region.”

Services improvements include:

Gainsborough Town Services 1 and 2: Since February 19, the frequency of these services has increased to every 15 minutes. The route now extends further along Corringham Road, with three additional buses supporting the expanded service. Since these changes, passenger numbers have increased by over 40%.

Lincoln Late Nights: Since April 22, new hourly night-time journeys are available Monday to Saturday on Services 6, 9, 13, 16, 17, and 18, with extended service hours until 00:45 on Fridays and Saturdays.

Skegness Town Service 2: From March 23, this service now runs every 15 minutes in a circular route in both directions, marked as 2 and 2A. The route has been expanded to include stops at; Seacroft Road, Drummond Road, North Parade, and Carlton Boulevard with two extra buses added to accommodate the increased demand.

Service 505 from Spalding to Kings Lynn: Vehicles for this route have been refurbished and now feature new InterConnect branding and passenger-friendly amenities such as next stop announcements, USB charging, and LED destination displays. This service also offers discounted megarider tickets, roadshows, and door drops to 31,000 households along the route, leading to a 20% increase in passengers year on year.

Upcoming BSIP project improvements include Service 59 from Skegness to Mablethorpe. The frequency of this service will double to every 30 minutes from Monday to Saturday from July 20, 2024.