Stagecoach East Midlands shows Lincolnshire junior football team that "We've got you"

Clee Town Owls Under-10's

Stagecoach East Midlands has said “we’ve got you” to a Lincolnshire football club, by sponsoring one of its junior teams.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lincolnshire bus operator has provided training kits of for the Clee Town Owls Under-10’s football team, with a brand-new kit, featuring the Stagecoach logo.

The club are always looking for new players – you can find out more about Clee Town Owls at https://www.facebook.com/cleetownjfc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “At Stagecoach, our promise to our communities is that ‘we’ve got you’ – clearly this means that, where we can, we consider that it is important for us to give back to the local community and support the people and families who ride our buses.

“When we found out about Clee Town Owls, it was very clear that they are a dedicated group of your people from our local community. So, we hope that our backing will help them to continue to represent our community with pride, both on and off the pitch.”

Charlotte Friggieri, Team Secretary of Clee Town Owls Under-10’s, added: “We cannot thank Stagecoach East Midlands enough for sorting us out with the new kit. The lads absolutely love it and it makes them feel like a proper team. Support like this makes a big difference for grass-roots football.”

-- To find out more about local bus routes and services, and to buy before you board and to track your local bus, you can download the Stagecoach Bus App