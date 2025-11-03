Stamford AFC Women scores big with fourth sponsorship from Allison Homes Central

Stamford AFC Women with Dan Bursnall of Allison Homes Central

Allison Homes Central has proudly sponsored Stamford AFC Women for the fourth consecutive season, continuing its successful partnership with the team.

Stamford AFC Women formed in April 2022 and consists of 18 dedicated players, including the housebuilder’s Assistant Infrastructure Engineer, Lauren Bartle. The team is steadily continuing to grow and welcoming new players who are ready to contribute to the club’s success.

The team has been playing in the East Midlands Women’s Regional Football League – Premier Division since the 2024/25 season, following great success in the lower divisions and the winning of the Lincolnshire League title in 2023.

The latest sponsorship from Allison Homes Central has enabled the team to purchase a brand-new home kit for the ongoing 2025/26 season.

The housebuilder has been supporting the team since 2023, with past donations covering new kits, training tops and jackets, and kit bags.

Lauren Bartle said: “Our red kit now proudly features the Allison Homes logo on the front, which is a moment of real pride for me personally, as it combines my professional role with Allison Homes and my passion for football. This partnership has also enabled us to provide training kits for the squad, helping the team feel united and confident both on and off the pitch, for our incredible season ahead.”

John Currall, Manager of Stamford AFC Women, also commented: “On behalf of everyone at Stamford AFC Women, I would like to extend our sincere thanks to Allison Homes for their incredible continued support as our main sponsor.

“Their continued commitment to the team has made a huge difference both on and off the pitch, helping us to grow and develop. The partnership provides vital backing that allows us to focus on our aims, strengthen our community presence and represent the Stamford badge with pride. We are truly grateful for Allison Homes’ support and look forward to our continued partnership for seasons to come.”

Adam Knight, Managing Director at Allison Homes Central, said: “It’s been a real privilege to see Stamford AFC Women go from strength to strength over the years, especially with Lauren playing on the team. We feel a great sense of pride to be playing a part in raising the profile of women’s football, and to be continuously helping the team purchase much needed kit.

“A core part of our ethos at Allison Homes is building partnerships and creating long-lasting benefits for those in our communities, so we are very proud to have supported Stamford AFC Women for a fourth time. We wish them the best of luck in the current season and will be cheering them on from the sidelines.”

In honour of the latest sponsorship, Stamford AFC Women visited Allison Homes Central’s head office in Peterborough to show off their skills. To watch the video, head to YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yGp_q42efe8.

To find out more about Stamford AFC Women and to keep up to date on their progress, visit https://www.pitchero.com/clubs/stamfordafc/teams/261998.

Allison Homes Central is providing a range of new homes across Lincolnshire, at developments in Frampton, Moulton Chapel, Market Deeping and Manthorpe, on the outskirts of Grantham.

To find out more about Allison Homes Central, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/.