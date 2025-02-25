Stamford Round Table donate cheque for local care home
The care home welcomed James Wright Chairman of the Stamford Round Table and Stewart Humm to the home for a coffee morning with our residents and enjoy a selection of sweet treats and refreshments with our residents during the cheque presentation.
James Wright, Chairman of the Stamford Round Table 611, said “As a group of volunteers we take great privilege in assisting our local community, including children charities, local groups, local sports groups and we are now delighted to assist Chater Lodge in helping them to develop a stunning water feature for the residents and their loved ones enjoyment in the summer months”.
Chater Lodge care home has built up excellent reputations within its local community, regularly holding events and activities for residents and surrounding neighbours.
Zoe Postgate, General Manager at Chater Lodge care home said: “We are incredibly grateful to James and the volunteers at the Round Table for this incredibly kind gesture. We can’t wait to welcome them back to the home for the opening of our water feature.