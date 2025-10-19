State of Mind through to the semi finals of Lincolnshire's Talent Competition

Market Rasen rock band, State of Mind, are through to the Semi-Final of Lincolnshire's Talent Competition after successfully getting through their recent Quarter-Final heat at The Beachcomber in Cleethorpes. The competition was a very high standard with all of the acts putting on a fantastic show. The boys played their own song, Don't Try & Change Me, which went down a storm with the judges.

Their semi-final heat takes place on Thursday 13th November from 7pm back at The Beachcomber in Cleethorpes. It promises to be a fantastic evening of vocalists, bands, singer-songwriters and dancers showcasing the very best of Lincolnshire's talent. Tickets are available via Lincolnshire's Talent Competition's website and Facebook page. x8g3qyt

The band have just released their new song, What Will This Take, which is available on all the usual streaming platforms. The artwork for the single features Market Rasen as the lads are proud of their home town!

You can help support the band by following them on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

