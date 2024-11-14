Step into Christmas: Lincolnshire housebuilder unveils offers for a festive move

By Adam Jeffs
Contributor
Published 14th Nov 2024, 15:59 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 16:32 GMT
Keen property seekers in Lincolnshire wanting to move into their dream home this festive period may need to act fast to secure one of the properties ready for Christmas at Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Wigmore Park and High Forest developments in New Waltham.

The leading housebuilder currently has a selection of three, four and five bedroom homes for a range of house hunters, with a select few ready to move into before Christmas.

There are a number of schemes available for those looking to make a move, including Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Part Exchange scheme. This sees house hunters sell their existing property to the developers who then become guaranteed buyers, eliminating any estate agent fees and avoiding the hassle of being on a property chain.

Stacey Berkeley, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Sheffield, said: "We understand many people envision themselves snug and cosy on Christmas morning in their new home, and we want to make that a reality.

B&DWS - 002 - A living room inside a typical David Wilson Homes propertyB&DWS - 002 - A living room inside a typical David Wilson Homes property
“We have expertly trained Sales Advisers on hand to assist with moving and ensure that everything goes smoothly.

“With the festive period quickly approaching, I would encourage anyone interested to speak to our expert sales team without delay so they can start planning that big Christmas party in their brand-new Barratt or David Wilson home.”

Located on the edge of the popular village of New Waltham, Wigmore Park and High Forest consists of over 20% green open spaces, habitats for wildlife, and parks and tree-lined paths. Residents will also benefit from being just four miles away from Grimsby, as well as a short drive from the beaches of Cleethorpes.

For further information on the properties available in the area, call the Barratt Homes sales team on 03301 735 001 or the David Wilson Homes sales team on 03301 735 532.

Alternatively, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Lincolnshire or David Wilson Homes in Lincolnshire.

