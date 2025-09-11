Step into The Void: sci-fi horror play to terrify Scunthorpe

From the multi-award-winning Yorkshire company known for fusing multimedia, storytelling, and illusions, The Void promises a truly cinematic theatrical experience. Thunder Road began their journey by reimagining cult novels in 2011, working in association with Harrogate Theatre, and now tour nationally with original genre-bending original shows.

Dare you enter a world infected by fear?

Eight million miles from Earth, a mysterious distress call crackles through the ether and draws Flint, a haunted space ranger, towards the Odyssey – an ageing research vessel in the grip of a nightmare. Boarding the craft, he finds a failing ship, a missing crew, and a deadly force running out of control…

The Void is a chilling sci-fi horror created for the stage – a decaying future of desperate humans, all-seeing AI, and memories of a distant, dangerous past. Combining powerful illusions, atmospheric projections and a creeping sense of dread, this story asks… what are you afraid of?

Writer and Director Ryan Simons will appear on stage as enigmatic scientist, Blair. His stage credits include: Firebird (Lawrence Batley Theatre), Kes (Perth Theatre Royal), Crap Dad (West Yorkshire Playhouse), The Tale of Teeka (York Theatre Royal), and Lord of the Flies (Pilot Theatre Company).

On the show, Simons said: “The Void is about fear in its many forms - the fear of the unknown, of being alone, of losing control. We’re using all the tools of theatre and cinema to take audiences on a journey they won’t forget.”

Alex Moran will play the haunted space ranger, Flint. His credits include War Horse (National Theatre), Quality Street (Northern Broadsides & New Vic Theatre), Beauty And The Beast, Aladdin (Georgian Theatre) and The Invisible Man (Harrogate Theatre).

Moran added: “I’d like to shout out to our extraordinary creative team for The Void - their combined talents span the very best of stage, screen, and beyond. This collaborative approach is allowing us to push the boundaries of what live theatre can achieve and create something really special for audiences.”

Renowned stage and screen actor Olwen May, known for her work in The Bay (ITV) and Happy Valley (BBC), will provide the voice for the mysterious off-stage character, NOVA.

For more information and tour updates, follow Thunder Road Theatre on social media or visit: thunderroadtheatre.org

To book tickets for the show, visit Scunthorpe Theatres’ website: scunthorpetheatres.co.uk/whats-on/the-void/ or call the box office on: 01724 296296.

1 . Contributed The Void: A Horror Story. Photo: Marc Brenner Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Ryan Simons plays Blair. Photo: Marc Brenner Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Alex Moran as Flint. Photo: Marc Brenner Photo: Submitted