Step out with two new printed walking routes in West Lindsey

Two new walking routes have been made available in a printed leaflet format with
thanks to West Lindsey District Council’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.
Whether you’re new to walking or are a seasoned rambler, there’s no better time to
explore the stunning landscapes of Lincolnshire. Make a New Year’s resolution to
immerse yourself in the natural beauty and hidden gems that this enchanting part of
the country has to offer.
Working with Lincolnshire County Council, the two circular routes allow walkers to
experience the Viking Way, a popular 149 mile walk from Barton Upon Humber in
North Lincolnshire, winding through Lincolnshire to Oakham in Rutland, without
having to go the full distance.
Known as Viking Way Shorts, each route has been carefully designed using parts
of the historic route and are filled with heritage, nature and scenic views. Route
distances range from 2.5 miles to 7 miles and are circular to bring walkers to back to
their starting point.
Lincolnshire County Council has recently been working on access improvements and
new signage along the Viking Way to ensure the route is easy to follow and use.
Two of the eight short walks available fall within West Lindsey and are now available
in a printed leaflet which includes step by step instructions, plus an insight to the
history of the area.
These are:
Cherry Willingham, Reapham and Fiskerton – 6 miles (9.66km)
Tealby – 4.4 miles (7.08km)
Chair of the Prosperous Communities Committee, Cllr Lesley Rollings said: “We are
delighted to be able to make these leaflets available to the public allowing visitors
and residents to explore what West Lindsey has to offer. In world that is becoming
more digital by the day, people still request hardcopy leaflets and are still very much
preferred, especially if you are new to an area.
27 January 2025
“The work also supports our Visitor Economy Strategy which strives provide visitors
with a positive rewarding experience that they will want to share with others; as well
as benefiting our residents through providing them with access to the routes, but also
potentially by boosting the local economy through the use of local services.
“We hope that both visitors and residents will continue to enjoy these walks for many
years to come.”
To request a hardcopy for free, please email [email protected] or call
01427 676676. A pdf of each leaflet can also be found on West Lindsey District
Council’s website.
Both routes are also available to view online, including regular updates on temporary
route closures, at www.visitlincolnshire.com/things-to-do/viking-way. To report a
Public Rights of Way issue please visit Lincolnshire County Council’s website.
Whilst in the countryside please act responsibly and follow the Countryside Code.
For more information, please visit www.gov.uk/countrysidecode.
