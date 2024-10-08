Stitch Witch shop holds fundraiser for St Barnabas Hospice

Gail's window promoting her St Barnabas fundraiser.

The Stitch Witch yarn shop in Market Rasen held its annual fundraiser in aid of a local hospice charity last month.

Gail Belinda-Lee, the owner of Stitch Witch on Queen Street in the town, organised a fundraiser in support of St Barnabas on Friday, September 20.

Gail said it was a very exciting event, running from 9am until 3.30pm with tea and coffee served along with yummy cakes.

There was a massive raffle and a 50/50 prize to win a £50 spend in the shop, while the charity gets £50.

There was also a competition where knitters were invited to submit their handmade bees created by knitting, crocheting or sewing for a fabulous prize.

Olivia Dexter, East Lincolnshire Community Fundraising Officer for St Barnabas Hospice, said: "We truly appreciate the time and effort Gail has invested into making this fundraiser a success, and it is great to see her work celebrated.”

After the event, Gail posted a message to her supporters via her Facebook page.

She said: “Thank you so so much to all those that supported our St Barnabas Hospice Fundraiser. We raised a massive £480.

“Thank you to Jaycee, Jayne and Karen for giving up their day to help and thank you to all of you who baked cakes and goodies and those that donated fabulous raffle prizes (there were over 100 prizes).

“We are all tired and happy.”