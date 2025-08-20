Story Tellers announces call out for Associate Producers in Lincolnshire

A Call Out open for Associate producers in Lincolnshire

The South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership is inviting applications from experienced and passionate Lincolnshire based creatives to join its Associate Producer Database.

Story Tellers, the Partnership's Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation (NPO) programme, delivers a diverse range of events and community-led activities across Boston, East Lindsey, and South Holland. The programme regularly collaborates with freelancers and partners to bring creative projects to life, and is now seeking to expand its network of Associate Producers to support future work.

The programme is developing a network of trusted professionals who can be called upon to support a wide range of activities, including event production, workshop facilitation, bid writing, and community engagement. Ideal candidates will bring relevant experience in these areas, demonstrate flexibility, and possess strong local knowledge of the sub-region.

As part of its commitment to sector development, Story Tellers is keen to support newly qualified and entry-level producers. One of its core aims is to 'Activate Culture' by nurturing emerging talent and building capacity within the creative industry. Day rates will range from £150 to £200, depending on experience and the nature of the work involved.

Please note that inclusion in the Associate Producer Database does not guarantee work. Successful applicants will be added to a pool of professionals who may be contacted as opportunities arise.

In a joint statement Councillor Sarah Sharpe (BBC), Councillor Graham Marsh (ELDC) and Councillor Elizabeth Sneath (SHDC), the Partnership's representatives on the NPO culture board, said:

"This call out is a fantastic opportunity for local creative professionals to get involved in meaningful work that celebrates and strengthens arts, culture, and heritage across our sub-region."

"Story Tellers is focussed on celebrating our past and shaping our future through creative expression and partnership working, and we're delighted to be able to support this further through creating this database."

For full details on how to apply and for further information, please visit https://www.story-tellers.co.uk/stories-events/associate-producers-call-out

The creation of the Associate Producer Database is part of the Partnership's Story Tellers NPO project, funded by Arts Council England, supporting arts, culture, heritage, and creativity across South and East Lincolnshire. The programme aims to provide meaningful opportunities for residents, develop the local creative sector, and strengthen the region's cultural offer.