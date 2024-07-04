Strictly sensational performance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Thursday, the William Alvey Choir visited the New Theatre Royal in Lincoln to take part in a ‘singsational’ event.

The event kicked off with a video briefing from the one and only Craig Revel Horwood to our very own Alvey pupils as well as the nine other schools attending. Two of the schools were selected to perform on stage, one of them being us!

After our choir’s performance of ‘Nobody knows’ they were treated to professional feedback from Hayley Sanderson, one of the vocalists from BBC’s Strictly come Dancing and of course, believed their performance was Fab-U-Lous.

