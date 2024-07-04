Strictly sensational performance

By Sian LeeContributor
Published 4th Jul 2024, 13:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
On Thursday, the William Alvey Choir visited the New Theatre Royal in Lincoln to take part in a ‘singsational’ event.

The event kicked off with a video briefing from the one and only Craig Revel Horwood to our very own Alvey pupils as well as the nine other schools attending. Two of the schools were selected to perform on stage, one of them being us!

After our choir’s performance of ‘Nobody knows’ they were treated to professional feedback from Hayley Sanderson, one of the vocalists from BBC’s Strictly come Dancing and of course, believed their performance was Fab-U-Lous.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following this, the children learned a David Bowie Medley, which they performed with all of the other amazing choirs. The event ended with individuals being chosen to sing with a microphone on the stage. Selected to do this was our very own Pippa! Mason from Year 6 was also chosen to play the drums. Mrs Ringrose comments, “The children were amazing and we had a fantastic time.”

Related topics:Lincoln

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.