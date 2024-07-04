Strictly sensational performance
The event kicked off with a video briefing from the one and only Craig Revel Horwood to our very own Alvey pupils as well as the nine other schools attending. Two of the schools were selected to perform on stage, one of them being us!
After our choir’s performance of ‘Nobody knows’ they were treated to professional feedback from Hayley Sanderson, one of the vocalists from BBC’s Strictly come Dancing and of course, believed their performance was Fab-U-Lous.
Following this, the children learned a David Bowie Medley, which they performed with all of the other amazing choirs. The event ended with individuals being chosen to sing with a microphone on the stage. Selected to do this was our very own Pippa! Mason from Year 6 was also chosen to play the drums. Mrs Ringrose comments, “The children were amazing and we had a fantastic time.”
